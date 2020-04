1,100+ coronavirus deaths reported in the US in 24 hours

(ABC NEWS) – With cases of coronavirus surging in the US, cries for help from health care professionals and politicians are growing louder.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,949 people in the United States and more than 53,000 worldwide. With more than 245,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the U.S. has by far the highest national tally in the world.

