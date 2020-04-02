WEST COLUMBIA, S. C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Gray Collegiate Academy will distribute cap and gowns to the Class of 2020 and families via a drive thru pick up at the school on Friday, April 3.

While graduation ceremonies are still up in the air due to the COVID-19 crisis, Gray Collegiate administration and staff wanted to ensure a special moment for its seniors.

The school is taking extra precaution in the distribution of cap and gowns by using gloves to handle items while also practicing social distancing.

WHAT: Gray Collegiate Academy to host drive thru distribution of cap and gowns to Class of 2020.

WHEN: Friday, April 3 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Gray Collegiate Academy 3833 Leaphart Road West Columbia, SC 29169