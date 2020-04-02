Health care workers are recognized for their tireless efforts

The health care workers on the front line of coronavirus are recognized for their hard work

(ABC NEWS)— They are going to qork everyday and putting their lives on the line and at times even risking the health of their families at home yo save patients fighting what they’ve dubbed the beast.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is taking a toll on needed supplies as well as the physical and emotional well being of health care workers. Now, people across the world are finding ways to say thank you.

Matt Guttman reports.