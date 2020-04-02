MUSC Health says 38 employees tested positive for COVID-19





By Tony Fortier-Bensen

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — MUSC Health officials announced that four more MUSC Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the hospital has 38 total positive cases.

“The safety of our care team remains of utmost importance to us. It is clear in many cases that our care team members who tested positive for COVID-19 acquired from community and travel transmission. Our care team members are not allowed to come to work if they are experiencing COVID-19-like respiratory symptoms or if they have not completed the testing process when known to have a high-risk exposure in or outside of work. Many of our care team members have fared well and recovered quickly,” MUSC officials said.

The hospital also reported that there have been 174 COVID-19 positive cases from outpatient and community collection sites, as well as five inpatient positive cases.

In similar news, hospital officials said they have done approximately 20,000 Telehealth screenings and completed 4,028 COVID-19 tests.

They are also accepting donations for the following items that can be sent to the MUSC warehouse in North Charleston at 4295 Arco Lane.

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Protective eyewear

Face guards and face shields

Sterile gloves

Hand sanitizer

Industrial cleaning wipes

Thermometers (all kinds)

Pharmacy needs:

Hydroxychloroquine

Azithromycin

Ethanol

200 proof USP-grade alcohol