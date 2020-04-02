Publix offers contactless payment options

Publix is helping you pay for your groceries using your phone

Columbia,SC (WOLO)— Starting this weekend, Saturday April 4th all Publix grocery stores will have a new option for you to get your groceries and go.

The contactless pay option will let customers use their smart phone or special contactless credit and debit cards to pay for their food and bypass the register altogether.

Publix officials say this is one of several measures they have put in place to reduce the risk to employees and customers to coronavirus exposure during the ongoing pandemic.

Last month, the grocery chain implemented plexiglass register shields, put more disinfectant procedures in place and special hours for seniors to shop without having to worry about crowds while reducing a potential risk of exposure or COVID-19 spread. You can find the schedule here for designated senior shopping hours.

So how does it work? Publix officials say customers can make a payment by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a contactless-enabled device, instead of having to swipe or insert a card and pin into a register key pad.

Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are the most well known forms that can used aong with your cell phone according to officials.

This new option will be available in all Publix stores starting April 4, 2020.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”