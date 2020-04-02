Unemployment rate skyrockets in South Carolina, up more than 108% in one week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to new numbers from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, people applying for unemployment benefits increased more than 100% in one week.

Officials say, in the week ending March 28, 2020, the advance figures for South Carolina initial claims* was 64,856, an increase of approximately 108.85% from the previous week’s count of 31,054 and a 3,149.3% increase from the week ending March 14, 2020.

64,856 individuals who both live and work in the state of South Carolina who filed an initial claim during that week.

SC Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Data Week Ending March 28, 2020, shows that 64,856 people filed for UI benefits between March 22 – March 28. This is in addition to the 31,054 people who applied their initial claims the week prior. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8hYugFfcoz — SCDEW (@SCDEWinfo) April 2, 2020

A record-smashing 6,648,000 people filed for unemployment in the week ending March 28 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday.

The COVID-19 financial crisis has clobbered the U.S. economy, forcing thousands of businesses to shutter amid government-mandated stay-in-place orders.