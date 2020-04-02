‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ cancelled amid coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands’ offices are closed temporarily amid the coronavirus pandemic and now one of their annual events have been cancelled.

STSM offices are temporarily closed. As usual, our hotline is always available, 24/7. We are here for you. pic.twitter.com/2d7ZTWgUxa — Sexual Trauma Services (@scstsm) March 30, 2020

The group’s signature event, Walk A Mile in Their Shoes, which raises money and awareness about sexual violence and abuse, will not go on as planned.

The event which has been held for over ten years usually occurred at the State House.