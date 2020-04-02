‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ cancelled amid coronavirus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands’ offices are closed temporarily amid the coronavirus pandemic and now one of their annual events have been cancelled.
STSM offices are temporarily closed. As usual, our hotline is always available, 24/7. We are here for you. pic.twitter.com/2d7ZTWgUxa
— Sexual Trauma Services (@scstsm) March 30, 2020
The group’s signature event, Walk A Mile in Their Shoes, which raises money and awareness about sexual violence and abuse, will not go on as planned.
The event which has been held for over ten years usually occurred at the State House.
Sadly, the 4/23 Walk A Mile has been canceled due to COVID-19. We understand that this may not be the best time to ask for donations, but for those who wish to continue fundraising virtually, fundraising pages will be active until June 1. #supportsurvivors pic.twitter.com/CtCOMSc0f2
— Sexual Trauma Services (@scstsm) April 2, 2020