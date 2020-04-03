Coroner identifies names of victims found burned in vehicle fire on Foxville Road

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two people found burned in a vehicle fire on Monday.

The bodies of Janio Lopes, 36, of Eastover and Rachel Ravenell, 44, of Dalzell were discovered on March 23 on Foxville Road, Coroner Robert Baker said.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.