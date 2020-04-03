Health care workers recognized for tireless fight against coronoavirus

After long hours and tough shifts a worldwide movement is showing health care workers their appreciation
ABC News,

(ABC News) —They are going to work everyday and putting  their lives on the line. At times even risking the health of their families at home to save patients fighting what they’ve dubbed the beast.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is taking a toll on needed supplies as well as the physical and emotional well being of health care workers. Now, people across the world are finding ways to say thank  you.

David Muir explains.

