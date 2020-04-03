McMaster directs SCDHEC to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases by local zip code

Kimberlei Davis,
SCDHEC: COVID-19 Cases, by County and Zip Codes as of 4/1/2020 at 11:59 PM
Numbers reflect cases from 3/19/2020 to 4/1/2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster says he directed officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control to make immediate changes to how information is released surrounding cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In a tweet McMaster wrote “Starting today, I have directed @scdhec to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed #covid19 cases by local zip code. In addition they will provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code.”

Click here for the latest zip code information.

