McMaster directs SCDHEC to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases by local zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster says he directed officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control to make immediate changes to how information is released surrounding cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In a tweet McMaster wrote “Starting today, I have directed @scdhec to publicly disclose the up-to-date numbers of confirmed #covid19 cases by local zip code. In addition they will provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code.”

