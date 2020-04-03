NYC morgues are almost full amid mounting death toll

Refrigerated tractor-trailers that can be used by hospitals for makeshift morgues are seen during the coronavirus pandemic, in Icahn Stadium parking lot on Randall's Island in New York City, New York, March 31, 2020.



ABC News – New York City morgues are almost full amid a mounting death toll from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency records reviewed by ABC News.

The city has ordered 85 refrigerated trucks from the U.S. military to use as makeshift morgues hold the dead. The trucks are expected to arrive by mid-April.

ABC News has reached out to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as New York City’s office of chief medical examiner for comment.

So far, at least 1,562 people in New York City have died from COVID-19, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

