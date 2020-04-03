NYC morgues are almost full amid mounting death toll
ABC News – New York City morgues are almost full amid a mounting death toll from the coronavirus pandemic, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency records reviewed by ABC News.
The city has ordered 85 refrigerated trucks from the U.S. military to use as makeshift morgues hold the dead. The trucks are expected to arrive by mid-April.
ABC News has reached out to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as New York City’s office of chief medical examiner for comment.
So far, at least 1,562 people in New York City have died from COVID-19, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
What to know about the novel coronavirus:
- How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained
- What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms
- Tracking the spread in the US and worldwide: coronavirus map