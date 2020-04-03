School District Five students receive books from United Way of the Midlands

IRMO, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Students in Lexington-Richland School District Five have some new books to read thanks to a generous donation from the United Way of the Midlands.

Staff and volunteers from United Way of the Midlands filled more than 200 literacy totes with over 1,000 books as a part of Be a Book Bunny, a Young Leaders Society (YLS) initiative. The program promotes literacy by filling totes with books and school supplies for local students in kindergarten through second grade.

School District Five Director of Elementary Education Tina McCaskill said, “It is imperative for our students to have access to books and to continue reading on a daily basis. The donations from the United Way will help to bridge the gap that some of our families may have right now for access to books. I appreciate their efforts and know that our students and families will as well.”

Be a Book Bunny literacy totes included four age-appropriate books, one set of markers, crayons or colored pencils, a ruler and a coloring book.

“Be a Book Bunny allows United Way’s Midlands Reading Consortium to provide new, age-appropriate books for children in the Midlands who may not have libraries at home,” said Melissa Dunn, United Way of the Midlands Director of Education. “We wanted to give students and families something that could be of benefit while working and learning from home because our families and students have had their lives turned upside down,”

More information about the Be a Book Bunny can be found on the United Way of the Midlands website.