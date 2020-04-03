Victim fatally shot while sitting inside car in Sumter, suspect remains at-large

SUMTER, SC (April 3, 2020) – Sumter police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Friday morning.

Sherrod Carlton Smith, 31, of Wedgefield was sitting inside a vehicle parked in the back yard of a residence in the 1000 block of South Main Street at about 3 a.m. when someone walked up to the vehicle and shot him, police say. A 37-year-old woman inside the vehicle with Smith managed to get away and was unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.