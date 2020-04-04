Publix to offer shoppers contactless payment option

Kimberlei Davis,
Publix shoppers will be able to pay for their groceries without coming into direct contact with their store’s cashiers or machines. Photo: CNN

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Attention Publix shoppers! You can now pay for their groceries through “contactless pay.”

While many stores already offer the option, Publix is rolling out the mobile pay option.

“In these unprecedented times, we recognized the need to make our customers’ trips to our stores faster and more efficient,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “By expediting this payment option, we will help customers reduce contact with commonly used surfaces like PIN pads.”

Customers can place their smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near a device instead of swiping or inserting a card into the pin pad.

All locations, including GreenWise Market are expected to have contactless pay today.

Customers can continue to pay with the already existing mobile pay option through the Publix app.

