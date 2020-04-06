Coronavirus kills more than 10,000 people in the United States

By Morgan Winsor and Emily Shapiro

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed at least 10,335 people in the United States.

The U.S. has by far the most cases, with more than 347,000 diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, April 6, 2020.Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York, April 6, 2020. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

More than 1.3 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

More than 72,000 around the world have died, according to Johns Hopkins University’s count.

Italy has the highest death toll in the world — over 16,500.