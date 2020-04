Coronavirus updates: Death toll could be lower, says CDC Chief

(ABC NEWS) – The nation’s leaders are bracing for a grim week as deaths from the coronavirus are expected to be the worst since the pandemic began.

The White House though, is now hopeful a malaria-drug currently in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, will be a gamechanger, even though it has only been used in small clinical trials.

Watch the video above for the full report.