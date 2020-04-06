Filmmaker Tyler Perry leaves $21,000 tip to support Atlanta restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Talk about putting your money where your mouth is.

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry left more than 20%, he left a tip to the tune of $21,000 to help a local restaurant in Atlanta.

The writer and producer, who is known for his charitable work, reportedly left a $500 tip for each of the 42 workers of one of his favorite restaurants.

The filmmaker is said to frequent Houston’s.

In March, the establishment asked its regulars to continue to support local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

It wrote on Instagram, “Please support your favorite restaurants (ours and others, too) with takeaway orders. The hospitality industry needs your support like never before.”