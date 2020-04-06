Multiple businesses vandalized in Lexington: Police

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – In a time when Americans are encouraged to stay at home and be a good neighbor amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are some who are using the situation to commit crimes.

Investigators with the Lexington Police Department need your help to find the vandal(s) who vandalized several businesses in the town.

Overnight someone vandalized multiple @TownLexingtonSC businesses in the area of Main Street, Columbia Avenue, Lake Drive and Church Street. If you have seen this graffiti design before and have information on who the vandal is, please call LPD at 803-359-6260. pic.twitter.com/m0h9w715RY — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 6, 2020

If you have seen this graffiti design before and have information please call the Lexington Police Department at 803-359-6260.