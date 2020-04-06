Pink on her COVID-19 recovery: ‘This illness is serious and real’

By Andrea Dresdale via GMA

Pink, who tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, told her fans over the weekend that she’s recovered from the illness and her recent test results are negative.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer wrote, “Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago, we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

Pink then went on to criticize the government’s response to the pandemic.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real,” she said.

“People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor,” she said, “and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The “What About Us” singer also announced that she’s donating $500,000 to Philadelphia’s Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in honor of her mom, who worked there for 18 years, and another $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Pink finished her post by thanking “all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones.”

“You are our heroes!” she concluded. “These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”