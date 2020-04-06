Richland County Coroner identifies victim killed in early morning shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting at Green Tree Drive on Sunday.

Coroner Gary Watts, says 29 year-old Deshawn Dingle, died at a hospital from a gunshot wound.

Richland County deputies say around 3 a-m, Dingle showed up at a family gathering waving a gun.

According to investigators, a 32-year-old man shot Dingle when he feared for the life of a sibling.

Authorities say Dingle shot back at the man, and they were both taken to a hospital.

Deputies say no arrests have been made so far, as the investigation continues.