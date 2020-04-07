Grisham leaving as White House press secretary after holding no briefings

She has been named First lady Melania Trump's chief of staff.





By John Santucci, Katherine Faulders and Shannon K. Crawford

ABC News – After less than a year on the job, White House press secretary and communications director Stephanie Grisham is stepping down, according to senior Trump administration officials.

Grisham is returning to the East Wing to start immediately as first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and spokesperson, her office announced Tuesday. She previously severed in the East Wing as communications director and deputy chief of staff.

While no final decisions have been made on Grisham’s replacement, sources tell ABC News President Trump is considering adding Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah to the White House communications team.

Farah is also a longtime aide to Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Sources also indicate that Trump is contemplating moving spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany from working on his re-election campaign to the West Wing.

As Trump’s third press secretary, Grisham replaced Sarah Sanders in July 2020. As communications director, she succeeded former Fox News executive Bill Shine, assuming the role after it had been left vacant for a number of months. Her appointment was announced in a tweet by Melania Trump last June.

Grisham has been a long-serving member and loyal of the Trump administration, beginning as a campaign aide in 2015 and later serving as a deputy press secretary under Sean Spicer. Grisham developed a reputation for prioritizing the first family’s privacy while working for the first lady.

Through her tenure as press secretary, Grisham never gave a traditional briefing, saying they had become “a lot of theater.” She has publicly criticized the press a number of times, asserting that the media does not regularly cover the president’s successes.

Last month, Grisham spent two weeks in self-quarantine after coming into contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for COVID-19. She tested negative for the virus.

Grisham fervently defended the president throughout his impeachment, appearing on a number of news programs, including ABC’s “Good Morning America” last December. In that interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, Grisham adamantly insisted the president “did nothing wrong” in regard to withholding aid from Ukraine. She also attempted to justify derogatory comments Trump made about the deceased husband of a Michigan congresswoman who supported his impeachment, saying the president was a “counter-puncher.”

Grisham came under fire in November 2019 for claiming without evidence that Obama administration aides left behind taunting notes for incoming Trump officials as they vacated their White House offices in 2017. A number of Obama staffers flatly denied leaving any negative messages, and some even shared letters of encouragement that they said they left behind for their successors.

ABC News’sJordyn Phelps contributed to this report.