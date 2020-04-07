Matthew McConaughey plays bingo with senior citizens and we totally want to join

Matthew McConaughey led a virtual BINGO for residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.





By Carson Blackwelder via GMA

You may know Matthew McConaughey from the big screen, but during this trying time he is testing out a whole new set of skills — among them, virtual bingo caller.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star recently joined residents of Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas for a rousing game night over Zoom. He wasn’t the only one, though, as he was joined by his wife, Camila Alves, his mom, and two of his three kids.

“The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly we were gifted with a humble message from his heart,” William Swearingen, senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement, told “Good Morning America” over email. “And for that, we will be forever grateful.”

In a video posted by the living facility, the Oscar winner can be heard calling out numbers — namely I-24 — as two seniors, Richard and Charles, say they have bingo.

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!” the post on Enclave’s Facebook reads. “Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”