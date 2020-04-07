Officer at Lee Correctional Institution seriously injured during stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say an officer at Lee Correctional Institution was stabbed last week.

The officer was seriously injured while in a living unit on April 2nd, officials say.

He was taken to a local hospital and is now recovering at home.

Officials say the living unit will be on lock down until investigation is complete.

The case is under investigation by SCDC Police and charges are expected.