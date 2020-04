Shoplifter wanted for stealing nearly $500 TV from Lexington Walmart

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington Police Department need the public’s help identifying a shoplifter from an incident at Walmart.

The incident occurred on March 9, where a television valued at over $475 was stolen, police say.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Payton at 803-358-7271.