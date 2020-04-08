Motorcyclist killed in accident on Sease Road identified

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The motorcyclist who was killed while traveling along Sease Road has been identified.

Christopher Whitehead died when his vehicle left the northbound lane of Sease Road and struck a tree.

Whitehead, 54, died at the scene after being ejected from the motorcycle.

The crash occurred just before noon on April 7th.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.