Orangeburg County Schools to distribute meals on Friday to last during Spring Break

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – We are so thankful for our Food Service and Transportation teams as they continue to serve over 12,000 meals each day to our students!

Our plans for April are to continue delivering meals along our bus routes at the designated bus stops according to the following schedule*:

Monday – Pick up meals for Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday – Pick up meals for Wednesday

Thursday – Pick up meals for Thursday and Friday

This schedule is for the following weeks: April 6-10; April 20-25, and April 27-May 1.

If your child does not ride the bus and you would like to participate, please call the Transportation office at 803-533-6336 or 803-533-6337 and they can provide you an approximate time to look for the bus!

Buses will make deliveries between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm daily. We are working to be consistent with bus arrival times at the bus stops, but please be patient as times may vary daily.

If you have any questions regarding delivery, please use the phone numbers listed and our team will assist you.

In order to be more efficient with our operations, and due to the success of our delivery system, we will only serve meals at the following school locations:

Meal Pick Up Sites (for students to pick up from school) from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1 – Mellichamp Elementary – 350 Murray Rd., Orangeburg, SC 29115

2 – Marshall Elementary – 1441 Marshall St., Orangeburg, SC 29118

3 – Edisto Primary School – 3239 Cordova Road, Cordova, SC 29039

4 – Dover Elementary – 1411 Bedford Ave., North, SC 29112

5 – Lake Marion High School – 3656 TeeVee Road, Santee, SC 29142

6 – Holly Hill Elementary – 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill, SC 29059

7 – Branchville High School – 1349 Dorange Road., Branchvville, SC 29432

The school meal service will be available according to the same schedule as bus delivery service and at the times listed above:

Monday – Pick up meals for Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday – Pick up meals for Wednesday

Thursday – Pick up meals for Thursday and Friday

As a reminder, in accordance to USDA policies, students must be present at the time of meal pick-up/delivery at bus stop.

*SPRING BREAK – APRIL 13-17

The District will be closed for Spring Break April 13-17. However, we will be providing meals for students prior to the break, for 5 days.

On Friday, April 10, 2020, we will prepare and deliver meals (5 breakfast/5 lunch) for students to use the week of April 13-17. We will have these available for pick up at the seven locations listed above and our buses will deliver along their routes between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm on Friday, April 10.