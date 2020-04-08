Richland One to observe Spring Break April 10-17

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Richland One students and staff will observe Spring Break April 10-17, as

scheduled on the district’s 2019-2020 academic calendar.

During Spring Break, eLearning activities will be suspended for Richland One students.

eLearning will resume on Monday, April 20, and the IT Support Team will resume providing eLearning technical assistance to students, parents and staff.

Buses providing Wi-Fi access for students also will be back at the nine designated sites across the district on April 20.

The district’s Nutrition Services team will distribute meals for the week of Spring Break on Friday, April 10.

There will be no meal pick-ups or deliveries the week of April 13-17. The regular meal distribution schedule will resume on April 20.

For more information, go to www.richlandone.org.