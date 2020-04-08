Trio arrested after multiple drugs, stolen weapons seized from Sumter home

Nathan Dickerson/Provided

Kevin Coard/Provided

Ashley Ward/Provided





SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County investigators say drugs and multiple stolen firearms were found during a search of a residence on Antrim Court on April 1st.

77 grams of marijuana, 15.75 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 26 grams of other suspected drugs including crack, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl were seized, investigators say.

Kevin Coard, 29; Nathan Dickerson Jr., 24; and Ashley Ward, 23 in connection to the crimes.

They each face multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Ward is additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine after a quantity of the drug was found among her belongings, investigators say.