SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of a tractor trailer was killed Tuesday evening after crossing the center and overturning in a ditch.

Troopers say the victim was driving on U.S. 178 west bound near Brown Road just after 9 p.m. when the crash occurred.

The name of the restrained driver has not yet been released by the Saluda County coroner.