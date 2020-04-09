6.6 million more Americans file for unemployment

The COVID-19 outbreak has shuttered nonessential business across the country.
ABC News,
Unemployment Gty Er 200409 Hpmain 16x9 992

6.6 million more Americans file for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Catherine Thorbecke

ABC News – An additional 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.

Thursday’s figure adds to the some 10 million people that have already applied for unemployment insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced thousands of non-essential businesses across the country to close.

Just a few months ago, the unemployment rate in the U.S. was near a 50-year low.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Categories: National News, News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts