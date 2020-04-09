85,000+ South Carolinians filed for unemployment

Quick Facts from South Carolina Department of Employment:

· Initial claims for last week: 85,018 filed for UI

· The agency has processed 180,928 claims in the past three weeks as opposed to the prior three weeks when the agency processed a total of 5,862 initial claims

· $18,498,410 has been paid to South Carolinians from March 15 to April 4, 2020 and this is before the additional funds for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the additional $600 from the CARES Act have even reached the state.

· Call center staff has been increased by 400% in the past two weeks to help respond to claimant questions.

· Over the weekend, the ICON Hub (national database) that validates social security numbers nationwide added server support in order to better accommodate volume. In South Carolina we are seeing more claimants able to process and complete a claim without an SSN validation issue.