Dr. Fauci bobblehead raises $100,000 and counting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -In less than a week since launching the bobblehead to honor Dr. Fauci with a bobblehead, orders have come in from all 50 states and over a dozen countries.

Dr. Fauci’s bobblehead is officially the best-selling bobblehead of all time, surpassing Sister Jean’s bobblehead, which went viral during the 2018 NCAA Tournament,.

Phil Sklar Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said $5 from every bobblehead sold will continue to be donated to support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge through the Protect The Heroes fund.