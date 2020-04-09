During COVID-19 crisis, barbers available online to walk you through a haircut

It's probably been awhile since you've had a haircut.





By Kelly McCarthy

Barbers aren’t in their shops and people are staying home, which means you may be in need of a haircut.

Thanks to one inventive venture, the scissors are in your hands but the styling comes from a seasoned pro who walks you through the whole cut.

Greg Isenberg launched You Probably Need a Haircut to provide men with the tools to snip their locks and get a fresh look at an affordable price, with the help of a world-class barber via video chat.

The startup founder told ABC News his best words of wisdom for curious clients looking to take haircutting into their own hands: “You got this.”

“If you can spare the $18, someone from You Probably Need a Haircut will handhold you through this. If you cannot, go very slowly and always cut less than more,” he suggested.

The tech growth adviser and product strategist has lived Montreal, San Francisco and Brooklyn, and said, “I’ve been lucky to have had my hair cut by some top barbers who have become friends.”

So as the COVID-19 outbreak sidelined stylists from their salons and shops, and more people started to stay home, he tapped into his vast network to set the idea in motion.

“Initially, I just called them up and they were excited to support. Since we’ve launched on Sunday, we’ve probably become the busiest virtual barbershop on the internet,” Isenberg said.

“Many of their friends from their salons/barbershops have since been onboarded,” he said of his team, about two dozen barbers.

What I learned building https://t.co/JzekbtGThl Launched on Sunday, now is the busiest virtual barbershop on the internet – Zoom + Squarespace = the pandemic startup MVP

– People yearning to support other people

– 100% of people have given $5+ tips Support is a beautiful thing — Greg Isenberg (@gregisenberg) April 8, 2020

Although Isenberg said Jim Morrison’s words echoed through his head — “Some of my worst mistakes in life have been haircuts” — the entrepreneur said he had to give it a try.

“I was very weary to do my own hair, but having seen such great results from You Probably Need a Haircut, I had to do it,” he said. “And I have to say, it looks pretty damn good.”

One of the freelance barbers, Montreal-based David LeGault, said, “Initially, when Greg came to me and asked me to give people virtual haircuts, I thought he was crazy.”

“I just gave one to a 19-year-old girl who gave [her] boyfriend a haircut. Let’s just say I turned what would have been a 1 out of 10 haircut to an 8 out of 10 haircut. That’s well worth the $18.”

For now, You Probably Need a Haircut is tailored to men, but Isenberg said they will look to add hairstylists for women soon.

Tips from the pros

If you’ve grabbed a set of shears or buzzers, one freelance barber told ABC News it’s important for guys to “follow the head shape” and work in a natural line with the curvature of it.

