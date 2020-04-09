Florida man arrested, accused of intentionally coughing on store worker

(ABC News) –A DeBary, Florida, man’s intentional cough on a store employee after commenting on the business’ efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus was deemed a deadly weapon, police said.

Christopher Canfora allegedly went into a Harbor Freight Tools location early Tuesday morning, approached the register and laughed at the tape markers on the floor placed 6 feet apart.

“This is getting out of hand, this is why everywhere I go I cough behind everyone with a mask on,” Canfora allegedly said the 21-year-old cashier before intentionally coughing on her and the register, according to the police report.

Canfora, 49, told police that his occupations was an “EMS” — emergency medical services — with “AMR,” according to the police report.

After Canfora paid for his three items he allegedly told the cashier that he was going to do the same thing at a nearby grocery store.

Social distancing, wearing masks and gloves are some of the guidelines health experts have recommended for people to take to prevent the spread or contracting the coronavirus. The infectious virus has infected over 14,300 people in Florida as of Wednesday morning, according to the state’s health department.

When deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Canfora’s home, he denied coughing on anyone and said he did not have any symptoms associated with the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, according to the police report.