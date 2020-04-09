Meals on Wheels America donates $25,000 to Senior Resources’ Emergency Senior Nutrition Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Senior Resources today announced it will receive a $25,000 grant from Meals on Wheels America, the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger, to support its Emergency Senior Nutrition Program. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senior Resources implemented a nutrition program to provide any senior citizen in Richland County with five free meals once a week throughout the duration of this crisis. In addition, we are continuing our Meals on Wheels delivery program for our home-bound seniors. As a result of these two programs, we served over 20,000 meals to Richland County senior citizens within the first two weeks of implementation.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has created a humanitarian crisis for senior citizens as social distancing and economic downturn has increased isolation and hunger,” said Andrew Boozer, Executive Director of Senior Resources. “The Emergency Senior Nutrition Program is meeting basic needs and helping seniors who may be facing food insecurity for the first time in their lives. Support from organizations like Meals on Wheels America is making a tangible difference in the lives of seniors in our community and we are grateful for their support.”

With our clients being at the forefront of the COVID-19 crisis, we are committed to staying open at Senior Resources and providing local senior citizens the services they need. Thanks to the generous grant from Meals on Wheels America, we can help all senior citizens in Richland County that may have not needed our help before the pandemic.

