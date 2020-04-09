Newberry College to offer students pass/unsatisfactory grading option for the spring semester

NEWBERRY, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) — Newberry College has enacted a new wave of measures designed to ease the academic burdens placed on its students by the ongoing spread of COVID-19. There are currently no cases of COVID-19 on the college campus.

In a Thursday message to students and families, President Maurice Scherrens announced the following changes:

The faculty has adopted a pass/unsatisfactory grading option for the spring semester. The policy will allow students to choose whether to receive a standard A-F grade or a pass/unsatisfactory grade in one or in multiple courses. Grades of “P” and “U” will have little to no effect on a student’s GPA. Academic advisors will help students determine the best decision to meet their individual goals and needs.

May Term and summer courses will be taught online. Students will continue to receive support through the college’s Center for Student Success, virtual tutoring and expanded academic coaching.

To prevent the spread of illness, all camps and other summer activities that bring large numbers of people to campus have been canceled.

“I am in awe of the adaptability and the resilience shown by our students, faculty and staff,” said Scherrens. “Every day I see more examples of the genuine concern that is being shown for others. To the Wolf Nation, I am proud that we are all in the same pack as we overcome this pandemic and make Newberry College better than it has ever been.”

For more information and answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.newberry.edu.