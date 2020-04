Wuhan China reopens after 76 day lockdown

Lockdown is lifted in Wuhan 100 days after learning of first case of COVID-19

(ABC NEWS) — Residents in Wuhan, China are slowly returning to society after being on lockdown after cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) quickly spread in January infecting their way of life.

Their return, a new normal under the watchful eye of tightened restrictions and new temperature taking technology.

ABC’s Ian Pannell reports.