3 recipes from Jennifer Lopez’s nutritionist Haylie Pomroy

Want to eat like J.Lo?

Jennifer Lopez’s nutritionist Haylie Pomroy has a new book, “Cooking for a Fast Metabolism: Eat More Food and Lose More Weight.”

Pomroy, whose star-powered clients include Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett and more, shares healthy but hearty recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert that are designed to fire up your metabolism.

Get the recipes below for her easy-to-make chef’s salad parchment wrap, which puts a healthier spin on the traditional sandwich wrap and is packed with protein and veggies, her lentil veggie power bowl and breakfast steak fajitas.

Chef’s Salad Parchment Wrap

Serves 1

Ingredients:

2 ounces sliced nitrate-free, no-sugar-added deli turkey

1 ounce sliced nitrate-free, no-sugar-added deli ham

1/2 large hard-boiled egg, sliced

2 slices tomato, or ¼ cup halved cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup cucumber sticks

1/4 cup carrot sticks

1/4 avocado, sliced

1 radish, sliced

1 and ¼ cups shredded romaine lettuce

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

On a work surface, lay down a piece of freezer paper, parchment, or wax paper about 12 inches long.

Near one corner, place the turkey slices in a single, overlapping layer. Top with the ham.

Layer on the egg and veggies. Drizzle with the oil and vinegar, and season with salt and pepper.

Starting from the corner, roll the paper as tightly as you can around the filling, folding in the edges burrito-style as you go.

Secure with a piece of tape, if necessary.

To eat, peel back the paper as you eat the wrap.

Ingredients:

1 cup dried lentils

3 cups vegetable broth or chicken broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium red onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

2 packed cups baby spinach, coarsely chopped

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, minced

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients for Lemon-Tahini Dressing:

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

½ teaspoon sea salt

6 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions, for serving

Directions:

Rinse the lentils in a strainer and put them in a medium sauce-pan. Add the broth. Cover and bring to a boil over medium- high heat. Immediately lower the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes, or until the lentils are cooked through but still chewy. Drain them in a strainer, then put them in a large bowl.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 2 minutes more. Add the bell pepper and sauté for 8 minutes more. Stir in the tomatoes, then transfer the vegetable mixture to the bowl with the lentils. While the mixture is still hot, add the spinach, parsley, salt, and black pepper and toss to combine everything.

Make the dressing: In a blender, combine all the ingredients for the dressing and blend until smooth.

Drizzle the dressing over the lentil mixture. Toss to coat everything in the dressing. Top with the scallions and serve warm or cold.

Steak Breakfast Fajitas

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1/2 pound skirt or flank steak

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup liquid aminos

1 teaspoon chili powder or chipotle powder

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon coconut oil

4 cups sliced bell peppers, any color (or a combination)

2 cups white onion slices, broken up into strips

1 tablespoon paprika or smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 teaspoon sea salt

4 large eggs

2 avocados, sliced

1/2 cup salsa

1/2 cup shredded almond cheese or other dairy- free, soy- free cheese

Directions:

Put the steak in a shallow pan and sprinkle with the vinegar, liquid aminos, chili powder, and black pepper. Set aside to marinate.

In a large skillet, heat the coconut oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is warm, add the bell peppers and onions. Sauté until the vegetables just begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the paprika, garlic powder, cayenne, lime juice, and salt. Stir to combine and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes more. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Discard the marinade and grill or broil the steak for 3 minutes on each side, then remove from the heat. Cover the steak and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Scramble the eggs to your desired level of doneness.

Slice the steak into strips. Divide the onion- pepper mixture among six plates. Top them evenly with the steak strips, scram-bled eggs, avocado slices, salsa, and cheese (if using).

Variations:

Make chicken or shrimp fajitas, or use a combination of meats.

Warm sprouted- grain tortillas and serve them on the side, and/or serve with brown rice and black beans on the side.

For a vegetarian version, leave out the meat and add 2 cups sliced mushrooms.

Excerpted from COOKING FOR A FAST METABOLISM © 2020 by Haylie Pomroy. Photography © 2020 by Michael Hulswit and Aline Ponce. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.