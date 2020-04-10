Global death toll surpasses 100,000

By William Mansell and Emily Shapiro

The global novel coronavirus death toll has climbed to over 100,000.

The virus has killed more people in the U.S. in a matter of months than those who died in recent years from homicide, according to FBI data.

In the U.S., over 475,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. At least 17,836 people in the U.S. have died.

Worldwide, more than 1.6 million people have been diagnosed since the virus emerged in China in December. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

Today’s biggest developments:

New York sees fewer ICU admissions for 1st time

Boris Johnson ‘at an early stage’ of recovery

Wisconsin Dept. of Health tracking if new cases stem from Tuesday’s election

2:30 p.m.: Government addressing racial disparity, surgeon general says

Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, cautioned Friday, “We have not reached the peak.”

“You can see for the first time that in the United States we’re starting to level on the logarithmic phase, like Italy did about a week ago,” Birx said at the White House briefing.

“This gives us great heart,” she said, adding, “Everyday we need to continue to do what we did yesterday and the week before and the week before that.”

As data shows that COVID-19 disproportionately kills people of color, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said the government is “taking steps now” to combat the “alarming” trend.

The government is working “on data collection, targeted outreach, and increasing financial employment, education, housing, social and health support so everyone has an equal chance to be healthy,” Adams said at Friday’s briefing.

In New York, the state hit hardest by the pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is “cautiously optimistic we are slowing the infection rate.”

The three-day average hospitalization rate is down, and for the first time, New York has registered a negative number of ICU admissions, Cuomo said at his Friday press briefing. There were 17 fewer people in intensive care units statewide than there were previously, Cuomo said.

In New York state, over 160,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 — that’s more than any other state in the U.S. and country in the world.

Over 7,000 people in the state have died.

“The death toll is going up. And I understand the logic to that,” Cuomo told “Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan Friday. “These are people who came into the hospital a couple of weeks ago, they didn’t recover, they were put on ventilators and once you’re on a ventilator, the longer you’re on a ventilator, the worse it gets.”

As preliminary data showed the largest percentage of coronavirus deaths in New York City was among Hispanics, the governor on Wednesday called for more testing in minority communities.

Hispanics accounted for 34% of COVID-19 deaths though they make up 29% of the population. Twenty-eight percent of those who have died from COVID-19 in NYC have been African-American.

“Are we shocked that the rates are higher in the African-American/Latino community? We shouldn’t be, Michael, if we’re being honest,” Cuomo told “GMA.” “We know that there’s inequality in the health care system. We know that the poorer communities often pay the highest price for these types of emergency situations because they’re really just bringing to light that systemic racism and discrimination in the system.”

“Let’s learn from this moment,” Cuomo said. “It’s testing and understanding why the minority community has a higher rate. Is it because they work in public sector jobs and they were essential workers and they didn’t have the luxury, Michael, of staying home? And they didn’t have the luxury of going to stay at their second house? Or staying with a relative in their home in the suburbs?”

“There has to be some lesson that we take from this,” he said.