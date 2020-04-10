Mobile home fire kills one in Pelion overnight

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – According to officials with the County of Lexington say a fire broke out at a mobile home near Pelion late Thursday evening, one person died.

The fire occurred in the 500 block of Tindal Road just before 11:30 p.m.

It is believed that the individual was the sole occupant of the home and no other injuries were reported.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department investigators will investigate the cause and origin of the fire, while the Lexington County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased individual and release cause of death.