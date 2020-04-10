Tyler Perry pays tribute to ‘warm, loving and hilarious’ hairstylist who died of COVID-19
The director also pleaded with the black community to take the virus seriously.
By Rachel George via GMA
Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is pleading with the black community to take COVID-19 seriously and practice social distancing after the loss of his longtime crew member, Charles Gregory Ross.
Ross revealed in an Instagram post on March 25 that he’d been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
He died Thursday, Perry wrote.
“The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him coming and hear his laughter. Charles lost his battle with COVID-19 today. It saddens me to think of him dying this way. My sincerest prayers are with his family,” Perry wrote.
Added actress Octavia Spencer: “My heart is truly broken to learn that Charles Gregory lost his battle with the corona virus. My prayers and thoughts are with his family. #RIPCharlesGregory”
Other stars who paid tribute to Ross online were director Lee Daniels and Oscar winner Viola Davis.
Dear Black People, Today it’s with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had worked with us for many years. The man was warm, loving and hilarious. We all loved to see him coming and hear his laughter. Charles lost his battle with COVID-19 today. It saddens me to think of him dying this way. My sincerest prayers are with his family. While everyone can contract this virus it is black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers. This thing is real, black people. I heard a black person say, “Black people don’t get it.” That is a lie! You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we’re being told to do. A 26 year old black woman died the other day, a 44 year old black man died the other day, not to mention the hundreds of people that are dying every few minutes. Your age does not matter!! Your health does not matter. You could be totally healthy, and you could die! Now listen to me. You have been right by my side since I started in this business, so please hear me with your heart. I LOVE US. I love our humor. I love our culture. I love our hair. I love our skin. I love everything about who we are. All of us. And I love us all too much to watch us die on the vine because we are the last to know and we are not taking this pandemic seriously. Black people, we are at a disproportionately higher risk of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I beg you to take this seriously. You have to socially distance yourself. That means stop hanging out, stop congregating, stop doing anything that will put not only your life in danger but also the lives of so many others. STAY HOME!! Socially distance yourself and stay alive! If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for someone you love, and for those who love you. My Mother always told me to not wait for help! Be your own help!
I was fortunate to finally work with @charlesgregorytherenowned. He was a BRILLIANT hairstylist and did his MAGIC on @usvsbillieholiday ..Whenever l complained about anyone’s hair he’d say “lemme just slap some grease on it.. it’ll be ok”! 😂.. and it was!!! .. the virus took him today. Please say a prayer for this wonderful man and his family. 💔💔💔
In light of his friend’s death, Perry is asking the public to stop all social gatherings and to practice social distancing. As the coronavirus continues to rip through the nation, black communities have been infected at an alarming rate.
“While everyone can contract this virus it is black people who are dying from it in much larger numbers. This thing is real, black people,” Perry wrote. “You can get it, and you will get it if we don’t do what we’re being told to do.”
The latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that “black populations might be disproportionately affected by COVID-19.” Of the people who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana and Chicago, 70% are black. African-Americans account for 18% of COVID-19 deaths in New York.
