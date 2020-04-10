Where have all the summer blockbusters gone? A full list of 2020’s rescheduled movies

By Carson Blackwelder via GMA

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing much of the world to a halt, many industries have been forced to figure out a new normal — and the film industry is a prime example.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen studios shut down filming or production, and many films ready to hit the big screen have been shifted around quite a bit as people everywhere continue to social distance themselves.

To help, we’ve compiled a full list of films — those still scheduled for an on-time release, those now being released digitally, those that have been rescheduled — either for later in 2020 or pushed to 2021 — as well as those rescheduled with a release date yet to be determined. Scroll down to see what’s up with your most highly anticipated films!

Skipping theatrical release:

“Trolls World Tour” — Theatrical release of April 10 changed to same-day digital rental “Artemis Fowl“ — Theatrical release of May 29 changed to same-day Disney+ debut