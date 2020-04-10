Where have all the summer blockbusters gone? A full list of 2020’s rescheduled movies
The film industry came to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak.
By Carson Blackwelder via GMA
With the coronavirus pandemic bringing much of the world to a halt, many industries have been forced to figure out a new normal — and the film industry is a prime example.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen studios shut down filming or production, and many films ready to hit the big screen have been shifted around quite a bit as people everywhere continue to social distance themselves.
To help, we’ve compiled a full list of films — those still scheduled for an on-time release, those now being released digitally, those that have been rescheduled — either for later in 2020 or pushed to 2021 — as well as those rescheduled with a release date yet to be determined. Scroll down to see what’s up with your most highly anticipated films!
Skipping theatrical release:
“Trolls World Tour” — Theatrical release of April 10 changed to same-day digital rental “Artemis Fowl“ — Theatrical release of May 29 changed to same-day Disney+ debut
Rescheduled within 2020:
“Mulan” — Moved from March 27 to July 24
“The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” — Moved from May 22, 2020 to July 31
“Wonder Woman 1984” — Moved from June 5 to Aug. 14
“A Quiet Place Part II” — Moved from March 20 to Sept. 4
“Candyman” — Moved from June 12 to Sept. 25
“The French Dispatch” — Moved from July 24 to Oct. 16
“Black Widow” — Moved from May 1 to Nov. 6
“No Time to Die” — Moved from April 10 to Nov. 12
“Free Guy” — Moved from July 3 to Dec. 11
“Top Gun: Maverick” — Moved from June 24 to Dec. 23
Rescheduled from 2020 to 2021:
“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” — Moved from April 3 to Jan. 15
“The Eternals” — Moved from Nov. 6 to Feb. 12
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” — Moved from July 10 to March 5
“Morbius” — Moved from July 31 to March 19
“F9” — Moved from May 22 to April 2
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — Moved from July 3 to July 2
“Jungle Cruise” — Moved from July 24 to July 30
Rescheduled, to be determined
“The Lovebirds” — Moved from April 3
“The New Mutants” — Moved from April 3
“Woman in the Window” — Moved from May 15
“Scoob!” — Moved from May 15
“Antlers” — Moved from April 17
“The Personal History of David Copperfield” — from May 8
“Soul” — Moved from June 19
“In the Heights” — Moved from June 26
“Tenet” — July 17
“West Side Story” — Dec. 18
“The Last Duel” — Dec. 25
