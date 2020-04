Joe Biden thanks Bernie Sanders: “You put the interest of this nation and the need to beat Donald Trump above all else.”

“As you say, ‘not me, us.’ That’s your phrase, pal. And your supporters and I are going to make the same commitment.” https://t.co/35Zg7cQ9nU pic.twitter.com/hwb19I8X7j

— ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2020