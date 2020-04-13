Justice Dept. to probe restrictions placed on religious gatherings to curb coronavirus

UNITED STATES (ABC News) – The Justice Department could take legal action this week against certain restrictions put on religious institutions that state and local officials have implemented in order to force compliance with social distancing policies.

A Justice Department official told ABC News that Attorney General William Barr is looking at “multiple” instances in which those seeking to attend worship services may have had harsher punishments directed toward them than others in the community who may have violated social distancing standards.

The official said the department has specifically been “looking at” a case in Kentucky where a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Saturday for a Louisville church that wanted to conduct drive-in services on Easter Sunday, as well as a Baptist church in Mississippi where police allegedly issued tickets against worshipers who attended drive-in services last Wednesday.

It’s not clear yet, however, whether the department will actually seek to intervene in those cases.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said in a tweet Saturday evening that Barr was “monitoring” the situation and to “expect action from DOJ next week!”

“During this sacred week for many Americans, AG Barr is monitoring govt regulation of religious services. While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly & not single out religious orgs,” the tweet said.

While many countries around the world and cities in the U.S. are pointing toward positive signs that social distancing might be finally flattening the curve, the novel coronavirus death toll continues to be staggering with at least 113,000 dead worldwide.

The U.S. is the global leader in the number of cases and deaths. More than 21,733 people in the U.S. have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. At least 550,000 people in the U.S. have tested positive and over 2.6 million Americans have been tested for the disease.

Worldwide, more than 1.8 million people have been diagnosed since the virus emerged in China in December. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.