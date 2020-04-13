Severe weather set to strike East Coast, damaging winds expected Northeast

(Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via AP) A home had its roof torn off after a tornado ripped through Monroe, La. just before noon on Sunday, April 12, 2020 causing damage to a neighborhood and the regional airport.

(ABC News) - Here are all of the Watches, Warnings and Advisories from the Plains to the East Coast. It’s a large and major storm system that is moving across the eastern half of the country this morning.

UNITED STATES (ABC News/WOLO) – Almost 300 damaging storms have been reported in the last 24 hours from Texas to Virginia including at least 40 reported tornadoes in 6 states: Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

Officials reported at least 7 deaths in Mississippi and at least 5 in Georgia.

Hundreds of homes have also been damaged or destroyed across the South in the past 24 hours.

There are approximately one million customers without power from Georgia to West Virginia.

In addition, the same storm system that brought all the tornadoes to the South also brought up to a foot of snow from the Plains into the Great Lakes on Easter Sunday.

This morning, right now, five states are under a Tornado Watch from Virginia down to Florida and tornadoes are expected this morning.

As this storm system moves to the East Coast, more severe weather is expected with tornadoes mostly possible from Richmond, Virginia south to Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.

Further north, we cannot rule out a few tornadoes near Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and even parts of central New Jersey, but the primary threat to these areas will be potentially damaging winds with some areas possibly seeing gusts near 75 mph which could bring down trees and power lines.