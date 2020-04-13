Some Stimulus Checks hitting bank accounts

How will you know how long it will be before you get some financial relief

ABC NEWS– Americans are reporting they’re seeing some relief as some stimulus relief payments begin to hit their bank accounts. If you have questions about your stimulus check you can clink in the link here created by the IRS to help you navigate when you should be getting your check, and how much you should be expecting when you do receive it.

While financial relief could be n the way for millions of Americans, many have their eyes on New York State where they are looking for some relief from coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. While health officials say they are starting to see signs that the curve is flattening , but they add that the coronavirus crisis remains far from over.

Here’s ABC’s Ines De La Cuetara with more.