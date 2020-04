New COVID-19 testing and possible research on antibodies

ABC NEWS– There are more positive signs the curve of the COVID 19 pandemic is flattening in some major areas-but the threat of the spread and the pressure on hospitals is still an issue.

Millions are still trying to get tested for the virus, while others are now taking a new test to see if they’ve been exposed-which could be a key to getting Americans back to work.

ABC’s Trevor Ault has the latest