17 bodies found at New Jersey nursing home hit by virus

By Mark Osborne and Emily Shapiro

ABC News – More than 2 million have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide as the pandemic continues to affect every aspect of people’s lives.

The global death toll stands at more than 137,000 people, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to a number of deaths in which a person is not tested for the virus.

Many municipalities have begun counting probable deaths caused by COVID-19, including New York City, the epicenter of the disease in the United States.

The U.S. has more deaths and cases than any country in the world, with more than 639,000 diagnosed cases and at least 30,985 deaths.

The state of New Jersey will begin investigating the Andover Rehabilitation nursing home in Sussex County after a number of bodies were removed this week.

According to police, the first clue was a request for 25 body bags.

Investigators initially discovered five bodies in the facility’s holding area.

In subsequent days they were tipped off to a body being stored in a shed. No bodies were seen in the shed but investigators then found another 12 bodies in the holding area.