Apple’s $399 iPhone SE goes on sale Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Apple is releasing a new iPhone around the same time that millions of Americans will get their much anticipated stimulus checks.

The phone is less expensive than the models it rolled out last fall.

The second-generation iPhone SE introduced Wednesday will sell for as little as $399.

Higher-end versions of the iPhone 11 sell for more than $1,000.

Online orders for the iPhone SE will begin Friday, with the first deliveries expected April 24.