Sumter County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway last seen April 13th

SCSO Flyer/Queen Pearson

Provided/Queen Pearson



SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a runaway teen they say hasn’t been seen since April 13th.

The sheriff’s office put out an alert Thursday for 16-year-old Queen Pearson.

She was last seen at her Kingsbury Drive home wearing brown shorts and a white shirt.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000